FM calls for building bridges of understanding, tolerance, and compassion

Islamabad: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called for building bridges of understanding, tolerance and compassion to realize the common desire of peace and amity in the world. He was the keynote speaker at the International Luncheon, an important part of the National Prayer Breakfast activities in Washington DC. The Foreign Minister emphasized the need to reaffirm our belief in the importance of compassion and empathy in addressing global issues.

He said our fate is tied to the fate of others and we must work together to build a better future for all. The Foreign Minister also spoke about the devastating floods in Pakistan and thanked the international community for coming forward and assisting in this hour of need.