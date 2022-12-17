FM calls for ensuring early operationalization of Loss and Damage Fund

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called for ensuring early operationalization of the Loss and Damage Fund and its adequate resourcing.

Addressing the concluding session of G77 Ministerial Conference in New York, he said we must mobilize massive investment in sustainable infrastructure.

The Foreign Minister stressed on obtaining valuable solutions to problems of un-sustainable debt. He commended the Secretary General of UN for proposing SDG Stimulus initiating Black Sea grain deal and calling for the reform in the international financial architecture.

He expressed his deep appreciation to all the members of conference for their active participation and valuable contribution.