FM calls for greater cooperation amongst members of OIC to combat Islamophobia

Islamabad, May 06, 2021 (PPI-OT): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has emphasized the need for greater cooperation amongst the members of OIC to combat Islamophobia. In a telephonic conversation with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi, the Foreign Minister said the OIC should work together for making the international community understand the deep-rooted love and devotion of all Muslims for the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Sallam Khatim un Nabiyeen and the Holy Quran. Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that disrespect towards revered Islamic personalities hurts the sensibilities of more than 1.5 billion Muslims around the world. He noted that such actions are not covered under legitimate expressions of the right to freedom of opinion, which carries certain responsibilities under international human rights law.

The Foreign Minister highlighted that Muslims unequivocally condemn all acts of violence or incitement to violence on the basis of religion or belief, and these notions must be respected by all. Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan’s efforts are aimed at creating awareness and building greater understanding for the promotion of inter-faith harmony and mutual respect underscored that a global dialogue amongst civilizations, under the ambit of the United Nations, is required to promote inter-faith harmony, tolerance and peaceful co-existence.

