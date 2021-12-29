FM calls for shifting Pakistan’s foreign policy to changing global trends

Islamabad, December 29, 2021 (PPI-OT):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has emphasized the need for shifting Pakistan’s foreign policy to respond to changing global trends and sovereignty, territorial integrity and development of the country. He was addressing passing out ceremony of 41st diplomatic course for Foreign Service Probationers at Foreign Service Academy, Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Foreign Minister said we have re-oriented the thrust of our diplomatic efforts towards economic benefit and prosperity by putting forward a ‘Strategic Engagement Plan’ with the European Union and the ‘Strategic Economic Framework’ with Turkey. He said we have also launched ‘Engage Africa’ initiative to explore untapped markets and opportunities.

The Foreign Minister said the government is committed to give esteem to overseas Pakistanis and serve them wholeheartedly. He urged the probationers to be mindful of the opportunities and challenges presented by the digital age. Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the world has entered the era of battles of narratives and information warfare. He added that a huge shift in the role of media, its impact on all spheres of life and modern technology is being used to influence opinions and push agendas.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk