FM calls on int’l community to stop Israeli atrocities against civilian population in Gaza

Islamabad, May 16, 2021 (PPI-OT): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has called on the international community to protect Palestinians against the blatant and illegal use of force and flagrant violations of human rights by Israel. Addressing the virtual open-ended emergency meeting of the OIC Executive Committee hosted by Saudi Arabia, he urged the world community to urgently intervene to stop Israeli atrocities against civilian population in Gaza. He said the bombardment in Gaza must be stopped immediately.

The Minister said Israel’s crimes against humanity should not escape accountability and there should be no impunity for Israel’s violation of international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention and the various human rights treaties. Talking about OIC’s responsibilities, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the Muslim Ummah must exhibit strong solidarity and support for their Palestinian brothers and sisters.

He reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to remain ready to join hands with other OIC countries in any move to stop the ongoing bloodshed, and restore human dignity and human rights of the Palestinian people in the occupied territories. The Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding support for the Palestinian people in their just struggle to secure legitimate rights, particularly their inalienable right to self-determination.

He also reiterated Pakistan’s support for a two-state solution with the pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Shareef as the capital of a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State. Talking to media in Islamabad today, the Foreign Minister said the indiscriminate use of force by Israeli forces against defenseless Palestinians is tantamount to grave violations of principles underpinned in international law, including international humanitarian and human rights law.

He said at this sombre juncture, we reaffirm our unflinching solidarity with the people of Palestine – valiantly defending their legitimate rights. He said we salute their courage in the face of unabated Israeli atrocities and preserving their Arab and Islamic identity. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to raise Palestine issue at every forum.

He urged the international community to take immediate action to stop Israel. The Minister said Israeli forces are breaching all international laws and committing human rights violations. Shah Mahmood Qureshi called for unity among the Muslim Ummah in this deteriorating situation.

