Islamabad, July 18, 2021 (PPI-OT):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong visited Combined Military Hospital Rawalpindi today and inquired about wellbeing of Chinese nationals injured in Dassu incident and wished them speedy recovery. The Minister assured the injured Chinese nationals for all out support and medical care. Ambassador Nong Rong said that China and Pakistan will continue to cooperate more closely to face any challenges together. Earlier on arrival, Major General Muhammad Aleem, Commandant CMH apprised visiting dignitaries about medical care being provided to injure.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

The post FM, Chinese envoy visit CMH to meet injured Chinese in Dassu incident appeared first on Official News Pakistan.