FM, Director General IAEA discuss matters of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD: Director General International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi held a meeting with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here in Islamabad on Wednesday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The Foreign Minister emphasized the use of atomic energy in the areas of health, agriculture, industries and electricity. The Director General IAEA commended Pakistan’s nuclear capabilities.

The IAEA Director General is on a two-day visit to Pakistan. During his stay in Pakistan he will be visiting various nuclear facilities, cancer treatment centers and agricultural research institutions employing nuclear technology for sustainable development. He will also get an opportunity to witness the excellent standards of nuclear safety and security being maintained by Pakistan.