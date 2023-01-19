FM expresses resolve to achieve shared goals of SDGs at WEF

Islamabad: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met Managing Director Operations of World Bank, Axel van Totenberg on the sidelines of World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos in Switzerland on Thursday. During the meeting, he appreciated the World Bank’s pledge of 2 billion dollars at Resilient Pakistan Conference and its important role as major development partner of Pakistan. He also discussed World Bank’s engagement with Pakistan.

The Foreign Minister expressed the resolve to achieve shared goals of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at World Economic Forum (WEF).