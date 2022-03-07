FM hopes opposition parties to play role for approval of South Punjab bill

Islamabad
PPI News AgencyLeave a Comment on FM hopes opposition parties to play role for approval of South Punjab bill

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that announcements regarding a parliamentary bill for establishment of South Punjab province and additional package of five hundred billion rupees for this region are fulfillment of promises made with the masses.

In a tweet on Monday, he expressed the confidence that the opposition parties whilst rising above political differences will play a positive role for the approval of South Punjab bill for the welfare of the people. The bill seeking creation of South Punjab province was introduced in the Senate by the government in January this year.

