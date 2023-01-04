FM lauds ADB for support, solidarity with people of Pakistan during 2022 devastating floods

Islamabad: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a telephonic conversation with Vice President of Asian Development Bank (ADB), Shixin Chen and appreciated the ADB for its support and solidarity with people of Pakistan during 2022 devastating floods.

In a tweet on Wednesday, he said we are looking forward to continue collaboration with ADB as Pakistan embarks upon post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation. The Foreign Minister expressed the confidence that with the cooperation of our partners, we will build back a strong climate resilient Pakistan.