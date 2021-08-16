FM lauds Danish govt’s keenness in forging Green Partnership agreement with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has underlined the importance of continuous engagement of international community with Afghan leaders. In a telephonic conversation with Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod, he expressed the hope that Afghan leaders would take advantage of international convergence in support of peace and reconciliation process.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi apprised the Danish counterpart about Pakistan’s efforts and commitment to fully facilitate the evacuation of staff of diplomatic missions, international organizations, media and others from Afghanistan. On Danish government’s request, Pakistan facilitated the evacuation of 431 Danish nationals from Kabul on Sunday night and is also assisting in their onward travel to Denmark.

The Danish Foreign Minister appreciated Pakistan’s assistance in this critical hour. Shah Mahmood Qureshi commended the Danish government’s keenness in forging the Green Partnership agreement with Pakistan and hoped for its early conclusion. The Foreign Minister also urged the Danish government to review its travel advisory for Pakistan considering the improved security situation in Pakistan.