FM lauds efforts of Greek envoy in facilitating return of Pakistanis to Greece during COVID-19 

Islamabad, December 29, 2021 (PPI-OT):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has stressed for tapping the huge potential of cooperation between Pakistan and Greece in the fields of education, culture, tourism, trade and investment. He was talking to outgoing Ambassador of Greece Andreas Papastavrou, who called on him in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan attaches high importance to its relations with Greece in the context of being a European Union member state. He stressed for exchange of delegations between the two countries for enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade and investment.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said over thirty thousand Pakistanis residing in Greece are contributing positively to economic development of the country. He appreciated the efforts of Greek ambassador in facilitating the return of Pakistanis to Greece during the COVID-19 restrictions.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk