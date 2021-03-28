FM lauds Saudi steps to resolve GCC differences, issues in Yemen

Islamabad, March 28, 2021 (PPI-OT): Foreign Minister Qureshi has appreciated Saudi Arabia’s leadership in resolving differences among the countries of Gulf Cooperation Council. In a telephonic conversation with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud he lauded the recent initiative for promoting resolution of issues in Yemen through dialogue and diplomacy.

The Foreign Minister underscored Pakistan’s continued support for Saudi efforts aimed at promoting peace, security and prosperity in the region. He also reiterated Pakistan’s support for the Kingdom’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. The Saudi Foreign Minister acknowledged Pakistan’s continued and steadfast support to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Praising the “Saudi Green Initiative” and the “Green Middle East Initiative” announced by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, Foreign Minister Qureshi termed it as a major initiative for reducing global carbon emissions. The Saudi Foreign Minister lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ground-breaking measures already taken in Pakistan, in the same arena.

Foreign Minister Qureshi expressed Pakistan’s commitment to augmenting cooperation with the Kingdom in all spheres. Appreciating the two countries’ collaboration in multilateral organizations, he hoped that this mutual support and partnership will further strengthen in future. Reciprocating positively, Prince Faisal expressed readiness to further fortify bilateral cooperation with Pakistan. The two Foreign Ministers agreed to maintain steady momentum of high-level exchanges between the two countries.

