FM Qureshi expresses deep concern over restrictions in IOK

May 5, 2020

Islamabad, May 05, 2020 (PPI-OT): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with his counterpart of Bahrain Dr. Adullatif bin Rashid Alzayani, today to discuss with him the prevailing situation in Indian occupied Kashmir and coronavirus outbreak.

Foreign Minister Qureshi expressed deep concerns over continued restrictions on movement and communication in Jammu and Kashmir depriving 8 million Kashmiris of means to combat the disease. He called for lifting of restrictions on dissemination of information, and allowing unfettered supply of medicines and other essentials. He also called for raising voice against campaign by India to demonize Muslims in the context of the COVID-19 spread.

Foreign Minister thanked Bahrain for repatriation of Pakistanis. Lauding the timely measures taken by the Bahraini authorities to control the spread of the outbreak, he briefed Foreign Minister Alzayani about the latest situation in Pakistan, and the steps being taken by the government for containment of the disease.

