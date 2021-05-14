FM reaffirms Pakistan’s support to Afghan peace process

Islamabad, May 14, 2021 (PPI-OT): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reaffirmed Pakistan’s support to the Afghan peace process and emphasized on intra-Afghan negotiations for a political settlement in Afghanistan to end 40-years long conflict. He expressed this resolve during his telephonic conversation with his Afghan counterpart Hanif Atmar, while receiving latter’s call today (Friday). The two Foreign Ministers exchanged greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi conveyed wishes for a happy and joyous Eid ul Fitr for the brotherly people of Afghanistan. The Foreign Minister underlined that Pakistan welcomed the announcement of the three-day Eid Ceasefire by the Afghan parties recently and emphasized that efforts should continue for a permanent ceasefire.

The two Foreign Ministers also exchanged views about the current situation in Palestine and Masjid Al-Aqsa. Foreign Minister Qureshi condemned the indiscriminate use of force and attacks by Israeli forces in Al-Aqsa and Gaza, called for protection of civilians, and underscored the need for the international community to take urgent steps to address the grave situation in the occupied territories.

The Foreign Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s support and solidarity with the Palestinian people and for a just and lasting solution of the issue in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and international legitimacy. The two Foreign Ministers agreed to remain in contact on the Palestine issue. They also agreed to maintain high-level bilateral exchanges and work together for the further consolidation of Pakistan-Afghanistan relations.

