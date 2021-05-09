FM urges Muslim countries for efforts against Islamophobia

Islamabad, May 09, 2021 (PPI-OT): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged the Muslim countries to lodge joint efforts from the platform of Organization of Islamic Cooperation against the rising trend of Islamophobia.

In a statement, he said blasphemous acts against Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Sallam Khatim-un-Nabiyeen cannot be tolerated. Shah Mahmood Qureshi said in light of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, he has taken authorities of Iran, Turkey and Indonesia into confidence over the issue of Islamophobia.

The Foreign Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ongoing visit to Saudi Arabia will provide new impetus to brotherly relations between the two countries. He said both the countries have decided to establish an institutional mechanism, which will create new employment opportunities for Pakistanis.

The Foreign Minister said a Saudi delegation will soon visit Pakistan for structured dialogue in this regard and after that Saudi Crown Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud will also come to Islamabad. Shah Mahmood Qureshi also condemned Israeli attacks on Palestinains and urged the Arab League, the OIC and the Muslim world to work together to speak out against this barbarism and draw the attention of human rights activists and the Western countries.

