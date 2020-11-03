FO: (Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Vienna)

Islamabad
ISLAMABAD:Pakistan has condemned in strongest terms the heinous terrorist attack in Central Vienna which resulted in the loss of precious lives and wounded several others.

 

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has denounced the terrorist attack in Vienna. In a statement on Tuesday, he expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the despicable incident. Expressing solidarity with the government and people of Austria, he said Pakistan condemns terrorism.

 

Meanwhile, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez in a statement on Tuesday conveyed Pakistan’s deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the families of innocent victims and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured. The spokesperson said Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

 

