FO: (Pakistan deeply concerned over health condition of APHC leader Yasin Malik)

March 22, 2020

ISLAMABAD:Pakistan has expressed deep concern over deteriorating health condition of APHC leader Muhammad Yasin Malik, who is incarcerated in Tihar jail.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson said the victimization of a political leader to suppress the voice of Kashmiris is highly condemnable.

The statement said reports of Kashmiri leader’s announcement of going on an indefinite hunger strike as a protest against false charge sheet framed by India against him in a 30-year-old case are worrisome.

The spokesperson urged the international community, including the United Nations, to take notice of Indian government’s inhuman treatment of the Kashmiri leader and withdraw all false charges against him.

