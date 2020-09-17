FO: (Pakistan re-elects to CPC by securing 52 votes)

Islamabad:Pakistan has been elected to the Committee for Programme and Coordination (CPC) by securing 52 votes from the 54-member United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

This overwhelming support constitutes 96 percent of the total tally. Pakistan’s re-election to the CPC is a resounding validation of its meaningful engagement within the United Nations as well as its contributions in the areas of international economic cooperation and Sustainable Development Goals.

Pakistan has been a member of this 34-member Committee since 1973, and with its latest re-election, would serve on it from 2021 to 2023 for another three-year term. Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez in a statement said Pakistan will continue to work hand-in-hand with the international community for promoting the shared goals of international cooperation and economic and social development, as enshrined in the UN Charter.