Foreign Office (FO) has strongly rejected any offers or advice with regards to dialogue between Pakistan and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
At her weekly news briefing here in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch reiterated that Pakistan has absolutely no interest in talks with terror groups, which are responsible for the killing of our civilians and security personnel.
She said Pakistan believes that such recommendations are affront to the people who have lost their loved ones due to the activities of TTP.
The Spokesperson said Afghan authorities have the primary responsibility to take action against the terror groups especially the TTP that are based in Afghanistan.
She said we have also provided the Afghan authorities with concrete evidence in this regard. She said Pakistan has brought to the attention of the world community towards India’s extra territorial and extra judicial activities.
The Spokesperson hoped the international community will urge India to restrain from these activities in Pakistan and around the world.
Responding to a question, the Spokesperson said Chinese nationals are our valued guests who are making invaluable contributions to the development of Pakistan.
She said we are committed to providing full security to Chinese nationals, projects and institutions in Pakistan. She said this commitment has been conveyed at the senior most levels of the Chinese leadership.