The Sindh Food Authority (SFA) launched a surprise inspection campaign against milk sellers in various areas of Kemari district, including Pak Colony, Baldia Colony, Metroville, and Site Area.
Directed by Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Food, Abdul Jabbar Khan, and SFA Director General Asif Jan Siddiqui, the operation, led by Deputy Director Bashir Khan, focused on ensuring milk quality and hygiene.
Authorities collected milk samples from various shopkeepers and submitted them to the University of Karachi’s laboratory for analysis.
Pending laboratory results, Deputy Director Khan confirmed that shopkeepers selling adulterated or substandard milk would face fines. Establishments with unsatisfactory hygiene practices were also penalized.
He emphasized the authority’s continued commitment to enforcing regulations against the production and sale of substandard food items.