Latest:

Pakistan Press International

Credible source of news from Pakistan

Pakistan Press International
English General Official News 

Food delivery boy among five Muslims arrested in Bengaluru

User2

Bengaluru, July 25, 2022 (PPI-OT):Police in Karnataka state of India claimed to have arrested five Muslim men in a late-night raid in Bengaluru. Sleuths of the Central Crime Branch’s (CCB) Special Wing in coordination with the Internal Security Division (ISD) and Intelligence Wing raided a residence and arrested five Muslims men including a food delivery boy identified as Akthar Hussain from Assam.

The teams comprised more than 30 personnel. Akhtar is a food delivery boy and resided with others in Tilaknagar. A First Information Report (FIR) had been lodged at the Tilaknagar police station and sleuths are questioning the five persons.

For more information, contact:
Kashmir Media Service
Phone: +92-51-4435548, +92-51-4435549
Fax: +92-51-4861736
Email: info@kmsnews.org
Website: www.kmsnews.org