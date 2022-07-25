Food delivery boy among five Muslims arrested in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, July 25, 2022 (PPI-OT):Police in Karnataka state of India claimed to have arrested five Muslim men in a late-night raid in Bengaluru. Sleuths of the Central Crime Branch’s (CCB) Special Wing in coordination with the Internal Security Division (ISD) and Intelligence Wing raided a residence and arrested five Muslims men including a food delivery boy identified as Akthar Hussain from Assam.

The teams comprised more than 30 personnel. Akhtar is a food delivery boy and resided with others in Tilaknagar. A First Information Report (FIR) had been lodged at the Tilaknagar police station and sleuths are questioning the five persons.

