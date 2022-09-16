Food, energy shortages present real challenge to shared development agenda: PM

Islamabad, September 16, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif says during his meetings with leaders of friendly countries, they have agreed on enhancing trade and investment. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said food and energy shortages present a real challenge to our shared development agenda.

