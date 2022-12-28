Food Minister vows to bring growth in agriculture sector at par with Int’l standards

ISLAMABAD: Minister for National Food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema has said the government aims to improve the agriculture sector to bring it at par with international standards.

Addressing media persons here in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said considering the importance of Agriculture sector for country’s economy, we are taking every possible measure to ensure the implementation of Kisan Package announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The Minister said despite the economic restraints and post flood challenges, we have achieved 91 percent of wheat sowing target. He said wheat sowing have been completed in 21 million acres across the country. He expressed hope that we will get a bumper crop of wheat this year.

Counting on other measure to facilitate farmers under Kisan Package, he said according to latest figures of State Bank of Pakistan loans worth 663.9 billion rupees were disbursed to farmers till the end of last month. He said this amount will increase to 800 billion rupees till the end of this month.

Tariq Bashir Cheema said State Bank of Pakistan has issued notification for start of other programs under the package including waiver of markup on existing loans in flood affected areas, provision of subsidy for interest free loans in flood affected areas and inclusion of Agriculture in Youth Loan scheme.

The Minister said under the mega Kisan Package, we ensured the availability of DAP fertilizer at the subsidized cost of 11250 rupees per bag. He said in coordination with provinces, we are also taking actions against those who are misusing subsidy on the supply of Urea fertilizer. The Minister said disbursement of loans has also been started for the landless farmers. Five billion rupees will be distributed among the landless farmers.