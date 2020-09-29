Foreign Minister assures Pakistan’s complete support to Afghan peace process

Islamabad, September 29, 2020 (PPI-OT): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has assured Pakistan’s complete support to the Afghan peace process. Addressing a conference at Institute of Strategic Studies in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said Pakistan respects the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Afghanistan. He categorically said Pakistan has no favourites and it does not want to meddle in the internal affairs of Afghanistan.

As the intra Afghan dialogue are continuing, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan will accept the will of the people of Afghanistan. The Foreign Minister emphasized the need for greater collaboration between the two countries in different fields to build a common future.

