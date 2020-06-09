Foreign Minister calls for fiscal space through stimulus package for refugee hosting countries

June 9, 2020

Islamabad, June 09, 2020 (PPI-OT): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has called for provision of liquidity and necessary fiscal space through stimulus package and debt relief for the large refugee hosting countries. Addressing a video conference, he said the host countries should be supported in building the necessary infrastructure and services amidst the coronavirus challenge.

He said they should also be immediately provided with testing kits, personal protective equipment, sanitizers, masks and isolation facilities, ventilators and ambulances. The Foreign Minister said hostilities must be ceased in the countries of origin of the refugees to stop further displacement. The work on creation of pull factors for return and reintegration of the refugees is also a must.

