Foreign Minister calls for strengthening cooperation with Azerbaijan

Islamabad, January 27, 2022 (PPI-OT): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi emphasizes the need for deepening of trade and economic linkages as well as increasing cooperation in education and energy sectors with Azerbaijan.

In a telephonic interaction with his Azeri counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Shah Mahmood Qureshi also underscored the importance of regional connectivity and stressed the importance of enhancing direct air-links, rail and road connectivity in order to promote trade and people-to-people contacts. The two sides discussed peace and stability in the region and reaffirmed commitment to continue supporting initiatives on economic and humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk