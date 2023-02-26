Foreign Minister calls for unity to defeat terrorism

Islamabad, February 26, 2023 (PPI-OT):Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged people to forge unity among their ranks in order to thwart the ill designs of the saboteurs and counter the rising tendency of terrorism and extremism in the country.

Speaking at a seminar in Karachi on Sunday he said implementation of the constitution in its letter and spirit is the also solution to all problems faced by the country. The Foreign Minister said the people are now looking towards the Judiciary and parliament.

He said the government is making efforts to ensure that every institution should work within its jurisdiction and protect the rights of the common man. The Foreign Minister said the constitution is a pact between the state and the people so we would protect.

