Foreign Minister first introduced Vision FO to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in December 2019 as part of his Public Diplomacy Initiative

April 17, 2020

Islamabad, April 17, 2020 (PPI-OT): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi first introduced Vision FO to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in December 2019 as part of his Public Diplomacy Initiative. Indeed Vision FO is a mindset to craft an environment of thought leadership at the ministry; to promote a macro vision, digital landscape and an evolved/transparent way of communications. The first manifestation of the vision was the launch of the new Foreign Office website which is now user friendly, accessible and informative.

Today, Foreign Minister Qureshi unveiled the next concrete step in the realization of Vision FO thought leadership: FM Direct. FM Direct is a new and evolved way of thinking, encapsulating the spirit of meritocracy and transparency within the Foreign Office, through digital communications. Now, for the first time in the history of the institution, each officer, irrespective of grade or location, is connected directly to the Foreign Minister, where every grade of officer is encouraged to have their views heard at the highest echelons.

The Foreign Minister has introduced this app and digital innovation during this COVID-19 pandemic specifically as an efficient and swift medium of internal communication, in cognizance of the critical importance of interactive and responsive multi stakeholder coordination and dialogue. The Foreign Office is also introducing the concept of an e-office within the ministry. The ministry has further invested in secure, encrypted video conferencing facilities, connecting the Foreign office to its key missions across the world.

Also in line with the Foreign Minister’s vision to open up his Ministry to a new perspective is his introduction of the FM Connect coffee mornings, whereby he connects with a diversity of stakeholders across Pakistan each month, to help frame a more progressive and inclusive foreign policy. The Foreign Minister has also introduced an advisory council, engaging the expert views of seasoned retired diplomats. Indeed all of this is line with the Foreign Minister’s VISION FO: to create a progressive, agile and accountable Foreign Office.

