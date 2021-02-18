Foreign Minister Qureshi meets the Egyptian Foreign Minister in Cairo

Islamabad, February 18, 2021 (PPI-OT): Yesterday, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi was received warmly by the Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Shourky, at Tahrir Palace in Cairo. The Foreign Ministers held delegation level talks before holding a joint press stakeout. After addressing the media, the two sides continued their consultations over the luncheon hosted at Tahrir Palace, in honour of the Foreign Minister of Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said Pakistan accorded high priority to its relations with Egypt, both as a key Arab state as well as a “Gateway to Africa”. He appreciated the progress and development of Egypt in recent years, and outlined Pakistan’s priorities aimed at harnessing the country’s huge economic, investment and human resource potential. Highlighting the similarities in challenges and developmental needs of both countries, the Foreign Minister stressed that the two countries could build on their complementarities to develop a diversified bilateral relationship. He said his visit was a stepping stone for Pakistan’s enhanced ties with Egypt.

During the meeting, the Foreign Ministers reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and tasked their delegations to work towards enhancing cooperation in the fields of infrastructure development, defense and defense production, trade, investment, culture, education, television and media, tourism, agriculture and Information Technology. They also agreed to bolster parliamentary cooperation.

The Foreign Ministers discussed prospects of building maritime linkages between the two countries to augment their economic and commercial outreach in respective regions. They also exchanged views on enhancing people to people linkages between Pakistan and Egypt. Highlighting the sacrifices and successes of both countries in countering terrorism and extremism, Foreign Minister Qureshi said the two countries could also benefit from sharing of experience and capabilities.

The Foreign Ministers agreed to revitalize and reinvigorate their agreed frameworks of cooperation. They decided to organize, the next sessions of their Annual Bilateral Consultations, at the senior officials level in March, and the Joint Ministerial Commission at the Ministerial level immediately after Ramadan.

The two sides also reviewed their excellent cooperation in the multilateral arena, in particular, the United Nations, the OIC and the Non-Aligned Movement. They agreed to continue collaborating closely with each other.

The Foreign Ministers discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest. Foreign Minister Qureshi briefed his counterpart on the Afghan peace process. He also sensitized Foreign Minister Shoukry on the worsening human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, especially since August 2019, and India’s belligerent approach in South Asia that threatened regional and global peace and security.

Foreign Minister Qureshi expressed his sincere appreciation for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to his delegation during the visit. He cordially invited the Egyptian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan, who accepted it graciously. Visiting on the invitation of his counterpart, Foreign Minister Qureshi arrived in Cairo on 16 February 2021. He will conclude his visit later today.

For more information, contact:

Spokesman

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Government of Pakistan

Tell: +92-51-9205494

Fax: +92-51-9204202

Cell: +92-336-5644459

Website: www.mofa.gov.pk

The post Foreign Minister Qureshi meets the Egyptian Foreign Minister in Cairo appeared first on Official News Pakistan.