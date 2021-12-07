Foreign Minister Qureshi to pay three-day visit to Belgium from today 

Islamabad, December 06, 2021 (PPI-OT):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is leaving for Brussels on Monday on a three-day visit to Belgium. He is undertaking the visit on the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Belgium Sophie Wilmes.

During his stay in Brussels, the Foreign Minister will co-chair the 6th round of Pakistan-EU Strategic Dialogue with EU High Representative and Vice President Josep Borrell. This would be the first in-person session of the Pakistan-EU Strategic Engagement Plan, since the signing of the landmark plan in June 2019.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi will meet NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. The two sides have remained closely engaged on Afghanistan as well as undertaken joint training and capacity building programs for military and civilian personnel. The Foreign Minister will have an exchange of views with Belgian Parliamentarians and Members of the European Parliament. He will also meet and address members of the Pakistani Diaspora residing in Belgium and Luxembourg.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk