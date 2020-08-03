Foreign Minister reaffirms solidarity with Kashmiri people in the fight for self-determination

August 3, 2020

Islamabad, August 03, 2020 (PPI-OT): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said entire Pakistani nation including the armed forces fully stand by the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for right to self-determination. In a video message before leaving for Chiri Kot Sector of Line of Control, along with Defense Minister Pervez Khattak, he said the Kashmiri people have rejected the Indian illegal steps of 5th August. He said nobody will accept them.

The Foreign Minister said the Kashmiri people will continue their struggle until they get their right to self-determination. The Foreign Minister said that he is visiting the Azad Kashmir border along with the Defense Minister to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people who face the Indian atrocities and unprovoked firing on daily basis.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts