Islamabad, April 11, 2021 (PPI-OT): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has left for Berlin on a two-day official visit to Germany. Speaking before his departure today (Sunday), he said Pakistan enjoys cordial relations with Germany. Terming Germany as Pakistan’s most important trading partner in European Union, he said matters related to economic relations, bilateral trade, investment, defense and people to people contacts will come into discussion during the visit.

The Foreign Minister said that he will apprise German leadership about regional situation, Afghan peace process and peace and security environment of South Asia, expressing confidence that the visit will be fruitful. He is visiting Germany on the invitation of his German counterpart Heiko Maas to hold delegation-level talks with the German leadership including the President of the German Parliament Wolfgang Schauble and other dignitaries.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

The post Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi leaves for Berlin on two-day official visit to Germany appeared first on Official News Pakistan.