Foreign Minister speaks to Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom

January 22, 2020

Islamabad, January 22, 2020 (PPI-OT): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with British Foreign Secretary Rt. Hon. Dominic Raab, today. A wide range of regional and bilateral issues of mutual interest were discussed.

Foreign Minister Qureshi briefed the British Foreign Secretary on the evolving security situation of the region and shared Pakistan’s concerns with regard to the latest developments in the Middle East/Gulf region, which carried serious implications for the peace and security as well as world economy. The Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of maximum restraint and steps for de-escalation by all sides. He also apprised of Pakistan’s efforts to defuse tensions in the region through active diplomatic engagement with relevant parties.

The Foreign Minister also highlighted grave human rights and humanitarian situation in IOJ and K, and urged UK to play its role in peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. Foreign Minister Qureshi briefed his British counterpart on Pakistan’s efforts in the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan. The Foreign Minister invited Foreign Secretary Raab to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

British Foreign Secretary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to support defusion of tensions and secure peace and security in the region. He also highlighted the positive trajectory of Pak-UK relations and expressed hope that these will continue to strengthen in the years ahead. The two Foreign Ministers agreed to continue to work together to strengthen bilateral cooperation and to ensure peace and security of the region.

For more information, contact:

Spokesman

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Government of Pakistan

Tell: +92-51-9205494

Fax: +92-51-9204202

Cell: +92-336-5644459

Website: www.mofa.gov.pk

Related Posts