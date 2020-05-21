Foreign Minister to update UNSC President on India’s possible false flag operation

May 21, 2020

Islamabad, May 21, 2020 (PPI-OT): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed his intention to once again write a letter to President of UN Security Council to update him about India’s conspiracy in conducting a false flag operation. In a statement, he said India is hatching several conspiracies in Balochistan and was involved in carrying out terrorist activities. He said India is also against resumption of peace process in Afghanistan.

