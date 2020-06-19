Foreign Minister urges world to demonstrate unity, multilateral cooperation to fight COVID-19

June 19, 2020

Islamabad, June 19, 2020 (PPI-OT): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says it is time for the world community to demonstrate unity, solidarity and multilateral cooperation to fight coronavirus pandemic. He was addressing video conference on Belt and Road International Cooperation: Combating COVID-19 with Solidarity, hosted by China.

The Minister underscored that besides causing deaths the COVID-19 pandemic has shaken the world and led to economic slowdown, bankruptcies, financial fissures, job-losses and disruption in global supply-chains. Shah Mahmood Qureshi underlined that Pakistan is resolutely confronting the outbreak of COVID-19 and taking all possible measures to strengthen the existing health system.

He said the primary focus remained on both saving lives and saving livelihoods. In order to alleviate the sufferings, Prime Minister Imran Khan introduced major initiatives including 8 billion dollars relief package for the most vulnerable people and Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program to help the needy.

He said CPEC, a flagship project of BRI, could play an important role in boosting regional growth and recovery in the post-COVID-19 period. In this regard, he said, Pakistan and China are taking requisite measures which would help in timely completion of CPEC projects.

While supporting the idea of ‘Health Silk Road’ mooted in the Conference by China, the Foreign Minister proposed that the COVID-19 vaccine, as and when it is developed, must be declared a “global public good” and made available on an equitable basis.

The Foreign Minister, drawing attention of the participants to the plight of the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, called for lifting of the double lockdown, allowing access of international health experts to occupied Kashmir, and immediately extending requisite medical help to besieged Kashmiris.

