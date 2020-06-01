Foreign Minister warns of strict lockdown if SOPs not followed by people

June 1, 2020

Islamabad, June 01, 2020 (PPI-OT): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says the government wishes to not only fight the coronavirus, but also to save people from hunger. Talking to a delegation of Caterers and Marriage Halls Association in Multan, he said the number of COVID-19 cases are raising with each passing day and if the situation remains the same, the government would have to impose a strict lockdown.

The Foreign Minister showed concern over violation of the SOPs by people issued by the government to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, the delegation apprised him of the hardships faced by them during the lockdown.

