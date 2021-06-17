Foreign Minister writes letter to UN about disturbing reports of IIOJK

Islamabad, June 16, 2021 (PPI-OT):Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi has written a letter to the UN Security Council President and the UN Secretary General to apprise them of Pakistan’s grave concern on recent disturbing reports about Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). In his letter, the Foreign Minister pointed out that India may be contemplating the imposition of further illegal and unilateral measures in IIOJK, including division, bifurcation and additional demographic changes in the territory.

He drew attention to India’s unrelenting military siege of IIOJK, which has continued for over twenty-two months, to suppress the Kashmiris’ legitimate demands through a massive campaign of repression including gross and systematic violations of human rights. Stressing that the people of IIOJK have vociferously rejected the illegal measures imposed by India, the Foreign Minister called upon the Security Council to fulfill its responsibility to ensure full implementation of its resolutions on the Kashmir dispute.

He also urged the Security Council to call upon India to end its campaign of repression in IIOJK and reverse all its illegal actions, including those initiated on and after 5 August 2019, and to cease and desist from imposing any additional unilateral changes in the occupied territory. The Foreign Minister’s letter was handed over to the President of the Security Council by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN in New York.

