Foreign Minister’s visit to China for second round of the China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ strategic dialogue

August 20, 2020

Islamabad, August 20, 2020 (PPI-OT): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, accompanied by senior officials, is paying an official visit to Hainan, China, from 20-21 August 2020. The Foreign Minister will lead Pakistan side in Second Round of the China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue. The Chinese side will be led by State Councillor and Foreign Minster Wang Yi. The first meeting of the Dialogue was held in March last year. During the Dialogue both sides will, inter alia, discuss cooperation on Covid-19, bilateral relations and regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The visit will play an important role in further strengthening Pakistan-China “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership” and deepen strategic communication and coordination with China on a range of issues. Pakistan and China are the closest friends and staunch partners. Their time-tested friendship is based on unparalleled mutual trust, understanding, and commonality of interests. Both sides are fully committed to building closer China-Pakistan Community of Shared Future.

