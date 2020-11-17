Foreign Office rejects media reports as fabrication regarding pressure on Pakistan to recognize Israel

Islamabad, November 17, 2020 (PPI-OT): Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri has rejected media reports as fabrication regarding pressure on Pakistan to recognize Israel. In a statement, he responded to queries about reports in certain section of the media claiming that the Prime Minister said Pakistan was under US pressure to recognize Israel. The Spokesperson said the Prime Minister had clearly articulated Pakistan’s position that unless a just settlement of the Palestine issue, satisfactory to the Palestinian people, was found, Pakistan could not recognize Israel. He said the Prime Minister had stressed that Pakistan’s policy in this regard was rooted in Quaid-e-Azam’s vision.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the Prime Minister’s remarks are an unequivocal reaffirmation of Pakistan’s position on the subject, leaving no room for baseless speculation. He said for a just, comprehensive and lasting peace, Pakistan will continue to support a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions as well as international law, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of Palestine.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk