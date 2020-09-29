Foreign Office releases documentary based on Pakistan’s efforts for peace in Afghanistan

Islamabad, September 29, 2020 (PPI-OT): The foreign office has released a documentary based on the sincere efforts made by Pakistan for peace in Afghanistan. Highlighting the dividends of peace in Afghanistan, the documentary states it will ensure economic integration, regional connectivity and stability and safe return of Afghan refugees.

