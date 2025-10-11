Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif issued a stark declaration in the Lower House today, stating unequivocally that any indulgence towards terrorists is intolerable and that a similar firm message will be conveyed to Afghanistan regarding the use of its territory for attacks against Pakistan.
The minister asserted that the campaign against terrorism must be clear-cut, with no grey areas. He emphasized the necessity for political differences to be set aside, urging for unified and unconditional support for the nation”s armed forces in their mission to eradicate the menace from the country.
Addressing the persistent issue of militant attacks originating from across the border, Mr. Asif urged Afghan authorities to prevent their soil from being utilized for hostile activities targeting Pakistan. He announced that a Pakistani delegation is expected to visit Kabul in the coming days to communicate that such a situation is no longer acceptable.
In his address, the minister also touched upon the subject of Afghan refugees, noting that millions have resided in Pakistan for decades. He remarked that while a vast majority engage in business and many have become billionaires within the country, their allegiance and loyalty often lie elsewhere, with some openly expressing hostility towards their host nation.
The proceedings of the House were concluded for the day and are scheduled to resume tomorrow at 11 in the morning.