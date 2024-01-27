Forest fire triggers landmine explosions in Poonch

SRINAGAR: A forest fire in Poonch district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Friday night triggered explosions in several landmines planted by Indian troops.

According to a Kashmir Media Service report on Saturday, the fire broke out on Friday evening in Balnoi and Krishnagati areas of the district. It led to the landmine explosions in these areas. However, there was no report of any casualty in the incident.

It is to be mentioned here that the Indian army has littered almost all side areas of the occupied territory with landmines and other explosives, which often incur loss of civilian life in the territory.