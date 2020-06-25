National

LATEST NATIONAL NEWS. READ MORE

Business News

Current Business News. Read More

Company News

Corporate Company News. Read more

Official News

Government Official News. Read more

Press Releases

All Press Releases. Read More

Advertisement
Home » Karachi

Forex reserves decrease

June 25, 2020

KARACHI:State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) here Thursday said the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$16,730.1million on 19-June-2020. The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under:

i) Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: US$9,961.2 million

ii) Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: US$6,768.9 million

iii) Total liquid foreign reserves: US$16,730.1 million

During the week ended 19-June-2020, SBP reserves decreased by US$146 million to US$ 9,961.2 million. This decline is attributed to government external debt payments of US$ 244.5 million.

During the current week, SBP has received around US$1,725 million, including US$725 million from the World Bank, US$500 million from Asian Development Bank and US$500 million from Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. These funds will be part of SBP weekly reserves data as of 26-June-2020 to be released on 02-July-2020.

Related Posts

PPI_Banner