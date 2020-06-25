Forex reserves decrease

June 25, 2020

KARACHI:State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) here Thursday said the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$16,730.1million on 19-June-2020. The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under:

i) Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: US$9,961.2 million

ii) Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: US$6,768.9 million

iii) Total liquid foreign reserves: US$16,730.1 million

During the week ended 19-June-2020, SBP reserves decreased by US$146 million to US$ 9,961.2 million. This decline is attributed to government external debt payments of US$ 244.5 million.

During the current week, SBP has received around US$1,725 million, including US$725 million from the World Bank, US$500 million from Asian Development Bank and US$500 million from Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. These funds will be part of SBP weekly reserves data as of 26-June-2020 to be released on 02-July-2020.

