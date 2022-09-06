Former Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar calls on Chief Minister Punjab 

Lahore, September 06, 2022 (PPI-OT):The Punjab government stands with the flood-affected population of Balochistan, Sindh and KPK provinces and would also send medicines and medical staff to the flood affectees. Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi stated this while talking to former federal minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan who called on him at his office and appreciated the relief measures.

At the outset, the CM vowed that the government was fully committed to redressing the flood-related damages and repeated that affectees would not be left unattended. He noted that flood-affected areas of Rajanpur, DG Khan and Mianwali have been declared calamity-hit and water and land revenue charges have been waived off to facilitate the distressed population.

Similarly, a survey was being conducted to assess damages to houses, crops and livestock along with the provision of tents, food hampers and necessary materials in these areas; he added and continued that the cabinet has also approved four billion rupees for the rehabilitation of irrigation infrastructure. Ghulam Sarwar appreciated that the Parvez Elahi-led government was following a comprehensive plan to rehabilitate the affectees. Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti was also present.

