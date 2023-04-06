Former Governor Sindh Lieutenant General (retired) Moinuddin Haider met with Governor Sindh

Karachi, April 06, 2023 (PPI-OT):Former Governor Sindh Lieutenant General (retired) Moinuddin Haider met Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tesori at the Governor House. In the meeting, measures taken for the social and economic welfare of the people of the province were discussed. The Sindh Governor said that the government is ensuring full measures for the welfare of the people. Kamran Khan Tesuri said that I myself go among the people so that their problems can be solved immediately. Moinuddin Haider said that Sindh Governor’s steps to solve public problems are commendable.

