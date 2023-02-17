Former LHC judge, attorney general Malik Qayyum dies

LAHORE: Former judge and ex-attorney general of Pakistan Malik Mohammad Qayyum passed away in Lahore on Friday.

Qayuum had remained the Lahore High Court justice and also worked as attorney general of Pakistan. The retired justice was the brother of MNA Pervaiz Malik and uncle of PML-N MNA Ali Pervaiz Malik. His funeral prayers will be offered in Jamia Ashrafia Mosque after Juma prayers. Qayyum was a senior lawyer of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and had advised the sitting benches of the higher judiciary on constitutional issues. He was responsible for conducting the inquiry into match fixing which was lauded by the ICC known as the “Qayyum Report”.

Qayyum resigned from the LHC following a controversy over a phone transcript in which he was alleged to be approached for fixing a judgement in a high profile political case. He was also in the news when he said that 2008 general elections were going to be rigged. On March 10, 2008 he rejected a plan by opposition lawmakers to reinstate the country’s ousted Supreme Court justices within 30 days of parliament’s first session, on the grounds that President Pervez Musharraf’s dismissal of the judges was legal under the constitution.