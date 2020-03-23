National

Former Swiss envoy, his wife visits Pakistan amid coronavirus spread

March 24, 2020

KARACHI:Emil Wyss, who was the Consul General of Switzerland in Karachi from 2014-16, and his wife were in Pakistan on a two-weeks trip to Karachi, Lahore, and Hyderabad.

The former and well-known Swiss diplomat started his tour in Karachi by visiting Brenton and Carey Hostel for orphan and single-parent girls, the Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre, Make-a-Wish Foundation Pakistan to grant the wishes of terminally-ill children, and Friends of Burns Centre at the Dr. Ruth K. M. Pfau (Civil) Hospital. Mr. Wyss speaking at the prestigious Rotary Club of Karachi South also gave a presentation on how Switzerland.

