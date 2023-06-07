Fortinet Expands Global Secure SD-WAN and SASE Presence with New MSSP Partnerships

Fortinet Secure Networking Solutions Enable Seamless Transition from Managed SD-WAN to SASE, ZTNA, and SD-Branch Services, Creating New Revenue Streams for MSSPs

John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet

“Fortinet is uniquely equipped to deliver industry-leading secure networking solutions that are integrated across SD-WAN, SASE, SD-Branch, ZTNA, and beyond. This allows us to support our partners and their customers in their journey to converging networking and security. What this means for our MSSP partners is the creation of new revenue streams and the opportunity to help customers securely and seamlessly reduce complexity, improve digital experience, and maximize ROI.”

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced that 11 new managed security service providers (MSSPs) have adopted Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to help drive better business outcomes and experiences for their customers. Kyndryl; 11:11 Systems; Claro Empresas; Globe Business; InfiniVAN, Inc.; KT Corporation; Neurosoft S.A.; Sify Technologies; SPTel; solutions by stc; and Tata Teleservices join a growing list of service providers across the globe utilizing Fortinet Secure SD-WAN as the foundation for new and differentiated connectivity services without compromising on security.

As MSSPs seek new solutions to stay competitive in the rapidly evolving networking market, Fortinet Secure SD-WAN serves as the foundation for organizations to seamlessly adopt advanced networking technologies including Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), SD-Branch, and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA).

Fortinet Secure SD-WAN Helps MSSPs Grow Their Business

The managed SD-WAN market is expected to grow to $8.8 billion in 2026, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2 percent, according to Gartner1.

Service providers are turning to Fortinet secure networking solutions to help capitalize on new business opportunities and address customer needs.

Fortinet secure networking solutions converge networking and security capabilities and are built to be easily expanded across SD-WAN, SASE, SD-Branch, and ZTNA. Fortinet is the only vendor that integrates and manages all functions with a single operating system, FortiOS. This integration across solutions is why MSSPs are partnering with Fortinet to deliver leading managed services.

Fortinet has been recognized by customers and third parties alike for its secure networking solutions.

Fortinet was recently named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN2. Fortinet was also named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for SD-WAN3 based on user reviews of our Fortinet Secure SD-WAN solution, and was listed as a Representative Vendor in the 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Single-Vendor SASE.4

Additionally, a recent commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Fortinet analyzed the value that Fortinet Secure SD-WAN can provide to large enterprise customers. The independent Total Economic Impact study found that organizations that deployed Fortinet Secure SD-WAN achieved a 300% return on investment over three years with payback in eight months and a 65% reduction in the number of network disruptions, among other benefits.

Here’s what MSSPs who have recently launched managed services using Fortinet’s secure networking solutions have to say:

“As a global leader in managing and modernizing mission-critical information systems for enterprises, selecting the best technology services and partners is imperative for Kyndryl to enable our customers to migrate to the next-generation of networks. Kyndryl’s Fortinet-based managed SD-WAN and SASE services provide consistent connectivity and security and an optimized user experience for the hybrid workforce and cloud environments that are top priorities for organizations today. Kyndryl Consult’s end-to-end advisory services allow our customers to seamlessly realize the full benefits of these network and security technologies, including deployment, management, and integration across their entire IT infrastructure.”

— Paul Savill, Global Practice Leader, Network & Edge, Kyndryl (United States)

“Keeping organizations connected to their mission-critical apps and data continues to grow more complicated as the global work-from-anywhere model becomes the norm. 11:11 Systems helps its customers stay connected through a powerful and secure managed connectivity offering that includes Fortinet Secure SD-WAN. We partner with Fortinet to deliver streamlined application routing, secure connectivity, and a lower total cost of ownership to customers.”

— Justin Giardina, Chief Technology Officer, 11:11 Systems (United States)

“At Claro Empresas, we reinforce the commitment to bring companies the best solutions with increasingly simple and reliable services. Fortinet Secure SD-WAN enables us to provide Honduran companies with a comprehensive solution that will allow them to gain availability, versatility, and security while improving their connectivity services.”

— Rolando Padilla, Corporate Market Manager of Claro Empresas (Honduras)

“Globe Business continues to drive innovation with a digital-first mindset through a collaborative partnership with Fortinet, a leader in secure networking. Beyond expanding our SD-WAN portfolio, this partnership builds a strong foundation for innovation that addresses the critical needs of enterprises in the Philippines, by taking a next-generation approach and converged cybersecurity and networking strategy.”

— Chris Cheng, Vice President for Connectivity and Digital Products for Globe Business, Enterprise Group (Philippines)

“In addition to delivering its high-grade fiber internet connectivity to its clients and partners as a growing telecommunications company in the Philippines, InfiniVAN is committed to providing secured accessibility and connectivity for its customers. Fortinet has never failed in supporting InfiniVAN with cybersecurity intelligence for advanced digital services and solutions. With InfiniVAN expanding telco operations, including network advancement, expansion, and implementation, the need for a cybersecurity solution that meets InfiniVAN’s requirements is a crucial need. Fortinet Secure SD-WAN enables InfiniVAN to innovate its evolving telecommunications services and its growing network operations in the Philippines and across ASEAN countries.”

— Shigeki Nakahara, President, InfiniVAN, Inc. (Philippines)

“KT Corporation and Fortinet have forged a strategic partnership, uniting the strengths of both companies to deliver cutting-edge solutions to the SD-WAN market. Through this collaboration, we integrate Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN solution with our extensive network coverage to revitalize the domestic data service market and gain a competitive edge. Fortinet’s innovation in combining sophisticated security and connectivity into a single solution makes them an ideal partner to drive our business ventures. As the largest domestic wired and wireless telecommunications provider in South Korea, we recognize the significant value of partnering with a global leader in the security industry. We anticipate that this collaboration will deliver tangible business results and contribute to our sustained growth.”

— Woon-kyung Kang, Team Leader of Data infra DX new business at KT Corporation (South Korea)

“Neurosoft saw impressive results by providing fully managed, state-of-the-art ICT and cyber services with 24×7 support based on Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN and FortiSASE solutions. Our customers across sectors such as financial services, telecom, transportation, oil and gas, energy, and retail are using our Business Managed Connectivity Service for their digital transformation strategy. Backed by the power of Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN and SASE solutions, our customers are able to use our connectivity services to move beyond the day-to-day network infrastructure management to focus on broader business goals and transition from CapEx to OpEx.”

— Nodas Paschalidis, CEO at Neurosoft S.A. (Greece)

“Sify’s SD-WAN services are a major draw in the Indian Enterprise market due to a strong suite of services that maximize value for our customers. Being a leader in the managed network services space, Sify benefits from complementary solutions that easily integrate with our ecosystem that also add value to our customers’ digital journeys. Fortinet’s integrated networking and cybersecurity offerings, including Fortinet Secure SD-WAN, combined with common management and analytics platforms across our SD-WAN, switching and wireless portfolio help us offer seamless solutions to our customers”.

— Harsha Ram, Head – Network Business, Sify Technologies (India)

“SPTel is re-imagining cybersecurity by providing virtualized, on-demand, managed security services to enable companies and their decision-makers to react quickly to a changing threat landscape. We are extending cyber-secure networks with the same level of corporate-grade support and security to those working from home, enabled by our partnership with Fortinet. Customers can benefit from the enhanced performance for their business collaboration tools with a business-class digital network that delivers <1ms network (2-way) latency, bandwidth upgrade in minutes, and cybersecurity on demand.”

— Teh Yeok Peng, VP, Managed Services & Customer Solutions, SPTel (Singapore)

“Our SD-WAN solutions were designed to cater to the enterprise sector, including the government, banking, retail, and financial verticals, and we are proud to partner with Fortinet to deploy this service for our customers. Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN solution has allowed us to combine networking, security, quality of service, and wide area network management capabilities into one efficient service. Following the deployment, we witnessed remarkable growth in revenue and an improved onboarding experience that further reflects the fruitful partnership we have formed with Fortinet.”

— Meshari Al Hamad, General Manager of Sales & Account Management, solutions by stc (Kuwait)

“Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS) has collaborated with Fortinet to empower Indian enterprises with a secure and reliable connectivity solution that delivers exceptional end-user experiences. By incorporating Fortinet Secure SD-WAN into our portfolio of Core Connectivity, Business Communication, Cloud and SaaS, TTBS has strengthened the ability to meet the increasing demand for integrated and automated security solutions. SD-WAN supports enterprises in their digital transformation efforts by offering unmatched flexibility, scalability, and next-generation security features, along with valuable business intelligence capabilities. TTBS is committed to democratizing smart digital solutions by making them accessible at affordable price-points to all businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and empower them to ‘Do Big’ in their respective business segments.”

— Vishal Rally, Senior Vice-President, Product Commercial and Marketing, Tata Teleservices (India)

Join Fortinet at Fast & Secure Event for MSSPs

Fortinet will be further showcasing the importance of SD-WAN and SASE for MSSP partners at Fast & Secure, the company’s flagship event for service providers. The 16th annual event—taking place from June 7 to 9, 2023, in Madrid, Spain—aims to help service providers remain competitive in a quickly evolving market.

Fortinet’s Filippo Cassini, Global Technical Officer, SVP of Engineering, Head of Pre-Sales, will be discussing how service providers can play a key role in SASE adoption.

Visit the Fast & Secure website to learn more about the cybersecurity threats, trends, and challenges that impact service providers and their customers.

Additional Resources

