Four alleged dacoits killed in police encounters

LAHORE: In different alleged police encounters in Dera Ismail Khan, Sialkot, Sukkur and Hyderabad, four dacoits were killed and two others were arrested in injured condition. Besides this, an in-charge of a police station was also sustained injuries in an encounter in Sukkur and a shopkeeper in Sialkot was hurt by the firing of muggers on Tuesday.

In Dera Ismail Khan, a proclaimed offender was allegedly killed with the firing of police. According to sources, Proa police signaled a suspicious motorcyclist to stop at a police picket. But the rider opened fire on the cops. The police retaliated. As a result, the motorcyclist was killed. He was identified as Imtiaz alias Kalu Khan, r/o Proa.

Police said that Kalu Khan was a proclaimed offender, wanted in several incidents of theft and dacoity. Police also recovered weapons from the slain dacoit.

In Sialkot, some dacoits entered a mobile phones shop in Goharpur in the limits of Muradpur police station. They opened fire on the shopkeeper on offering resistance and injured him. One of the dacoits was also killed by the firing of his accomplices.

Police reached the venue and started investigation.

In Sukkur, some dacoits were fleeing after committing robbery in the vicinity of Abad police station. A police party patrolling the area saw them fleeing and started chasing them.

The robbers opened fire at police. In the retaliatory fire, two dacoits were killed and the in-charge of police station Tahir Ali Khoso sustained bullet injury.

The slain dacoits and injured police official were shifted to hospital. In three alleged police encounters in the limits of Phaleli, Panyari and A Section police stations, two dacoits were mowed down and two others were arrested in injured condition.

One of the slain dacoits was identified as Farhan Sial. The injured dacoits were identified as Zaheer Khaskheli and Jalil Pathan. They were shifted to a local hospital for treatment.

It may be mentioned here that a shopkeeper shot dead a dacoit foiling the robber attempt at his battery shop in Malir area of Karachi. Four dacoits stormed the shop but the shopkeeper shot dead one of them. The other three managed to escape from the scene.